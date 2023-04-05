Retired teachers to hold spring meeting

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will meet for their spring luncheon program on Friday, April 14, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The luncheon includes chicken breast supreme, redskin potatoes, green beans, Jello salad, dinner roll and dessert, along with coffee/ice tea. The meal cost is $11 per person with a reservation needed by Wednesday, April 12, to Jean Minnig (please leave a message, if no answer, at 419.203.0642, or via email at jaminnig@hotmail.com).

Dr. Jon Tomlinson, Van Wert Campus Dean of Northwest State Community College, will be the featured speaker. He will share the NSCC mission and the educational programs being offered by Northwest State Community College for what is currently needed/desired in the local area.

A business session will follow the speaker’s presentation. Pension updates and STRS news will be shared as well as local concerns including officer positions. Invite other retired educators to join the luncheon program.

For more information about the Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) or the Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association (ORTA), please contact VWARTA Acting President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.