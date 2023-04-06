Deanna L. Sinn

Deanna L. Sinn, 69, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at The Waters (formerly Miller’s Merry Manor on East State).

She was born on July 28, 1953, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. She was raised by Gilbert W. Bultemeier and Imogene A. (Heckman) Bultemeier. Gilbert preceded her in death on October 12, 2019, and Imogene survives.

Deanna was united in marriage to David V. Sinn on June 13, 1970, and he survives.

She was a graduate of Crestview High School, and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, Indiana. Deanna retired from Teleflex in Van Wert. She worked in the shipping department in the automotive industry. Deanna loved spending time with her family and her dogs. She loved to read, do puzzles and collected Barbie dolls. She was an avid watcher of NCIS.

Survivors include her husband, David V. Sinn, of Decatur, Indiana; mother, Imogene A. Bultemeier of Decatur, Indiana; son, Chris (Shannon) Sinn of Convoy; son, Mark (Samantha) Sinn of Leesburg, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Shauri (Patrick) Burkart, Sean Sinn, Cameron Sinn, Kayla (Jared) Feller, Kiara Sinn, Kloee Sinn, and Kalan Sinn, and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Carla Powell and father, Gilbert W. Bultemeier.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ossian, with Pastor Samuel Wirgau officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Friends and family will be received from 3-5 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: Council on Aging or Bethlehem Lutheran Church Ossian.

