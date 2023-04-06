Latta accepting art for competition

Submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) has announced that his office is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students, grades 9-12, who live or attend school in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District. The competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

All artwork will be displayed at Owens Community College Findlay Area Campus. The deadline for submission is by the end of the day on Thursday, April 27.

The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. for one year, and three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in Latta’s district offices.

“Year after year, I am truly amazed by the artistic talents displayed by the students of Ohio’s Fifth District, Latta said. “I have no doubt this year’s Congressional Art Competition will once again produce some beautiful art pieces, and I look forward to showcasing the amazing talents – and artwork – of our high school students.”

Art competition details:

For information on submitting artwork for the competition, or to help answer any questions, please contact Brian Bauman in the Findlay office by calling 419.422.7791 or by emailing OH05.Art@mail.house.gov.

Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes the following:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.

Computer-Generated Art

Photography

All entries must meet the following criteria:

The submission must be two dimensional.

If selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed.

The submission must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, including the frame. It also must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall.

The submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds.

The submission must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed. Work entered must be in the original medium, that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing. Framing rules apply only to the winning artwork.