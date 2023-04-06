New Exalted Ruler…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently installed their new officers for the 2023-2024 Lodge year. Matthew Krol was installed as the new Exalted Ruler for Van Wert Lodge. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks are known for their promotion of Americanism, Drug Abuse Education and support of youth activities and our nation’s veterans. The Elks are second to the United States Government in providing scholarships each year to students. Pictured from left to right are outgoing Exalted Ruler Patricia Mathew, new Exalted Ruler Matthew Krol and installing officer Mary Weisman, Past Exalted Ruler. Photo submitted