Payne defendant seeks more time to prepare his case

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Payne man accused of taking part in a May 2022 burglary and assault at a home in Van Wert has requested more time to prepare for his multi-count felony trial

Seth Hitzeman, 20, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first degree felony; two counts of kidnapping, both first degree felonies; two counts of felonious assault, second degree felonies, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. During a hearing held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Hitzeman signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. Judge Martin Burchfield scheduled a pre-trial conference for 1:30 p.m. May 25.

The charges are tied to a break-in at a home in the 300 block of S. Tyler St. last May. One of the residents in the home was brutally beaten and was hospitalized. Hitzeman was arrested March 9 by deputies in Huntington, Indiana. The arrest was made after a routine traffic stop, after deputies learned of a warrant for Hitzeman’s arrest.

Two others involved in the break-in and beating have already been convicted and sentenced for their roles. Johnathon Miller, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 15-20 1/2 years in prison, while Kaiden Gilbert, 20, also of Van Wert, was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison.

In other court news, three defendants changed their pleas in open court.

Samantha Lacy, 30, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of an amended charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and modified bond to a personal surety. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 10.

William Dix, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of assault, felonies of the fourth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 10.

Thomas Medford, 42, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty of assault, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9:30 a.m. May 10.

Two other hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Steven Warner, 38, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear and failing a drug test. New bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety. Warner was originally charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Torrey Moss, 29, of Lorain, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Moss was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 10.