Van Wert egg hunt set for Saturday

VW independent staff

A reminder – the Van Wert Parks Department’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Smiley Park.

Children will be divided into four different age categories – two and under, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. Children should bring their own bags or baskets to collect eggs.

The Easter Bunny will be there to say hello and pose for pictures with the children.