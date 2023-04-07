Center St. fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at a small shop in the 400 block of Center St. The call came in just before 12 p.m. and Engine No. 7 and Medic No. 9 were at the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the roof. Damage was contained to about half of the structure and no injuries were reported. The fire department was at the scene for about 90 minutes. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County CERT assisted with traffic control. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer