Prep softball, baseball roundup

VW independent sports

Softball

Crestview 11 Leipsic 4

CONVOY — Michaela Lugabihl finished with four hits, all doubles, and six RBIs and Crestview defeated Leipsic 11-4 on Thursday.

Lugabihl drove in three runs in the first inning, as Crestview jumped out to a 3-2 lead. The Knights added two runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Kaylee Mollenkopf, Violet Dirr and Dakotah Thornell each scored pair of runs. Katelyn Castle finished with a pair of hits and Katie Sawmiller and Olivia Heckler each drove in a run. Heckler also earned the victory on the mound, allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits with nine strikeouts and a walk.

Crestview (4-0, 1-0 NWC) will play at Minster on Saturday.

Baseball

Crestview 2 Leipsic 1

CONVOY — A seventh inning RBI double by Hunter Jones gave Crestview and exciting 2-1 walk off win in Thursday’s NWC opener for both teams.

Each team finished with just three hits, including two by Jones. Carson Hunter pitched the first six innings and struck out 12 while walking just one. Nate Lichtle pitched the final inning and struck out the side.

The Knights will play at Kalida at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Van Wert 3 Heritage (IN) 1

Hits were at a premium during Van Wert’s 3-1 win over Heritage (IN) at Russell Fisher Field on Thursday. The Cougars had just four hits, while Sam Houg held the Patriots to five hits over seven innings.

Brylen Parker stole home in the first, then after Heritage tied the game in the top of the fourth, Conner Loughrie doubled in Luke Wessell in the bottom half of the inning. TJ Stoller scored on a sacrifice bunt by Damon McCracken in the sixth.

The Cougars (5-0) will play a doubleheader at Napoleon starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Linconlview 14 Ada 2 (six innings)

ADA — Lincolnview exploded for eight runs in the fourth and five in the sixth and the Lancers enjoyed a 14-2 win over Ada on Thursday.

Among the scores in the fourth inning – a two-RBI triple by Dane Ebel that scored Holden Price and Chayse Overholt and a two-RBI single by Evan Miller that plated Aiden Hardesty and Jack Dunlap. Ebel crushed a grand slam home run in the sixth, scoring Brandon Renner, Luke Bollenbacher and Overholt.

Ebel finished with six RBIs while Miller drove in a pair of runs. Austin Bockrath, Bollenbacher, and Dalton Ellerbrock combined to strike out 12 Bulldog batters.

Lincolnview (5-0) will play at Wayne Trace at 12 p.m. Saturday.