Richard Lynn Frederick

Richard Lynn Frederick, 74, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Van Wert Health ER.

He was born on August 1, 1948, in Fort Wayne, to Darwin and Kathleen (Murfield) Frederick, who both preceded her in death.

Richard Fredrick

After graduating from Van Wert High School in 1966, Richard went on to serve in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Upon his return in 1969, he married the love of his life, Linda Dixon, on October 18. Richard attended the University of Toledo and Sinclair Community College.

He began working for his father at Frederick Dodge before teaching auto mechanics at Vantage Career Center. Richard ended his career at T&L Express from which he retired.

Richard will be remembered as a man of few words with his humorous, easy-going demeanor, his giant, loving heart for his family and his deep love for his grandchildren, for being a dad that could always be called for help anytime and for his “it can always be fixed” attitude.

He will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Linda Frederick of Van Wert; sons, Ryan (Tracee) Frederick of Tipp City, Neil (Valerie) Frederick of Versailles; sisters, Ann (Brennan Profit) Marshall of Van Wert, Joan Frederick of Alaska; grandchildren, Madison and Zachary Frederick; Morgan, Cameron and Erin Frederick; niece, Dawn (Gabe McConn) Marshall of North Carolina and her daughter Stella; Kenneth (Karri) Marshall of Dayton and their son, London, as well as Peter (Kandis) Frederick of Alaska.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Frederick.

Services will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Council On Aging.

To share in Richard’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.