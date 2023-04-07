Shop for Good…

The YWCA of Van Wert County is inviting the community to join them at their “Shop for Good” Boutique, which will be held at the YWCA from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The boutique will feature gently used, name-brand women’s clothing, shoes and accessories for purchase. All proceeds will benefit YWCA programs. In addition to the boutique, several women owned vendors will also be set-up for shoppers to frequent as well. Those vendors include: 3*Designs, Berry Yummy Cake Pops, Convoy Road Coffee Roasters, Gracie Gunter, Made with Love – Vinyl Design and Sisters Embroidery and More. The YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by United Way of Van Wert County. Photo submitted