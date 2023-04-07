The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Apr. 7, 2023

Shop for Good…

The YWCA of Van Wert County is inviting the community to join them at their “Shop for Good” Boutique, which will be held at the YWCA from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The boutique will feature gently used, name-brand women’s clothing, shoes and accessories for purchase. All proceeds will benefit YWCA programs. In addition to the boutique, several women owned vendors will also be set-up for shoppers to frequent as well. Those vendors include: 3*Designs, Berry Yummy Cake Pops, Convoy Road Coffee Roasters, Gracie Gunter, Made with Love – Vinyl Design and Sisters Embroidery and More. The YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by United Way of Van Wert County. Photo submitted

