Tennis: Bath edges Van Wert 3-2
VW independent sports
Bath defeated Van Wert 3-2 in WBL tennis action on Thursday.
Kaedyn Swander earned a 6-2, 6-3 win over Sahib Singh at third singles, and the second doubles team of Fletcher Smith and Jaymison Moynihan defeated Declan Callahan and Braydin Vanbuskirk 4-6, 7-5 (7-4), 6-3.
At first singles, Bath’s Daniel Bolon topped Keaton Foster 6-0, 6-0, and Erza Bolon earned an identical victory over Aaron Reichert at second singles. Bath’s first doubles team of Brayden Kaple and Taylor McCoy beat Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story 6-4, 6-3.
Van Wert will play at Wauseon on Saturday.
POSTED: 04/07/23 at 3:51 am. FILED UNDER: Sports