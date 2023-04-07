Tennis: Bath edges Van Wert 3-2

VW independent sports

Bath defeated Van Wert 3-2 in WBL tennis action on Thursday.

Kaedyn Swander earned a 6-2, 6-3 win over Sahib Singh at third singles, and the second doubles team of Fletcher Smith and Jaymison Moynihan defeated Declan Callahan and Braydin Vanbuskirk 4-6, 7-5 (7-4), 6-3.

At first singles, Bath’s Daniel Bolon topped Keaton Foster 6-0, 6-0, and Erza Bolon earned an identical victory over Aaron Reichert at second singles. Bath’s first doubles team of Brayden Kaple and Taylor McCoy beat Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story 6-4, 6-3.

Van Wert will play at Wauseon on Saturday.