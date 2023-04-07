VW independent track and field roundup

Van Wert competes at Ehresman Invitational

LIMA — The Van Wert girls finished second at the Ehresman Invitational on Thursday, while the boys’ team placed seventh out of 13 teams.

Top finishers for the Lady Cougars were Sofi Houg (200 meter dash, second, 27.03; 400 meter dash, second, 1:02.1); Kyra Welch (800 meter dash, 2:29.20; 1600 meter run, third, 5:38.55), and Sophie Gearhart (pole vault, third, 7-00).

In addition, the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams (Olivia Vaas, Macy Johnson, Danesha Branson, Houg) finished first with times of 51.53 and 1:48.24. The 4×800 relay team of Johnson, Welch, Branson and Houg finished second (4:23.11).

Top finishers for the boys were Rylan Miller (800 meter dash, third, 2:09.16) and Gage Springer (high jump, third, 5-08).

Ottawa-Glandorf swept by winning the girls’ title with 155.333 points, followed by Van Wert (82.333), and the boys’ title with 113 points. Van Wert finished with 45 points.

Crestview quad

CONVOY — Crestview finished fourth on both sides of Tuesday’s home quad with Kalida, Ottoville and Lincolnview. Crestview’s results are listed below.

Girls

4×800: Grace Ross, Macy Kulwicki, Anna Gardner, Baylee Miller, first, 10:58.87

100 meter hurdles: Addyson Dowler, second, 17.90

100 meter dash: Addyson Dowler, first, 13.09, Chloee Nielsen, third, 13.37

1600 meter run: Macy Kulwicki, second, 5:41.28

400 meter dash: Grace Ross, first, 1:09.64

200 meter dash: Addyson Dowler, first, 27.81; Chloee Nielsen, 29:02

3200 meter run: Anna Gardner, first, 13:10.66

4×400 meter run: Macy Kulwicki, Baylee Miller, Grace Ross, Anna Gardner second, 4:33.81

Boys

100 meter dash: Jaret Harting first, 11.65

4×200 meter dash, Nasir Easterling, Brentyn Rodriguez, Braxton Leeth, Jaret Harting, third 1:38.93

400 meter dash: Jaret Harting, first, 55:17

800 meter dash, Isaiah Watts, third, 2:08.85

Discus: Paul Adams, second 114-04

High jump: Nasir Easterling, third, 5-08