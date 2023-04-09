Paul Richard “Rick” Schilb Jr.

Paul Richard “Rick” Schilb Jr., 75, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Rick was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 8, 1947, to Vivian (King) Schilb and Paul Richard Schilb Sr. He married Margaret (Peg) Phipps Schilb August 7, 1971, and she survives in Fort Wayne. They shared 53 years of marriage and raised two sons Aaron Christopher Schilb, and Mikael Paul Schilb.

Growing up in Antwerp, Rick excelled as a high school athlete. He achieved varsity status in both baseball and basketball all four years of high school. After high school he attended and graduated from Indiana University-Bloomington with a BS in Education. While at IU-Bloomington he played baseball. He later in his career achieved an MS in Education from the University of Saint Francis. After graduation he taught high school social studies at Payne/Wayne Trace, Antwerp Local, and Van Wert City Schools. Rick also coached both basketball and baseball during his career. He retired from Van Wert City Schools after 35 years in education. While teaching at Van Wert City Schools, Rick was very involved with the Van Wert City Education Association, serving as vice-president.

Faith was always important in Rick’s life. While living in Van Wert he was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, singing in the choir and holding various roles in the church. After his retirement he and Peg moved to Fort Wayne, where they became members of Plymouth Congregational Church. Plymouth was a comfort and constant presence until his passing. Music was always a joy for Rick. He was a faithful member of Plymouth’s chancel choir and the annual Boars Head Yule Festival Choir. He served as church moderator and led many campaigns for Food Resource Bank/Growing Hope Globally while attending Plymouth.

Rick will be sadly missed by his wife, Peg; sons, Aaron (Ashley) Schilb, Mikael (Meredith) Schilb, mother Vivian Schilb, sister, Janese Schilb, mother-in-law JoAnn Phipps, and grandchildren, Max, Charlie, Henry, Vivian Schilb, and Damon and Lilly Smith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Richard “Dick” Schilb Sr.

Rick was a man who devoted his life to his faith, his family, and his friends. It can be said of Rick that he wanted very little, loved his family dearly, laughed easily and felt strongly about the importance of fairness and social justice.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St., Ft Wayne. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Rick’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Parkview Home Health Care and Parkview Hospice for their care and concern during his illness. Additionally, the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, neighbors and Plymouth Church family, has been so appreciated by Rick and his family and will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Plymouth Music Series or Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.