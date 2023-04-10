Elks donation…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $100 to the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee. The money will go towards the Peony Festival Scholarship Program. The Elks, nationally, are only second to the U.S. government in the number of scholarships that are given out each year. Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to be a contributor each year to this important scholarship program. Pictured are Matt Krol, Lodge Exalted Ruler and Kim Ousley, Pageant Director. Photo submitted