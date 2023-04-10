Gas prices on the rise, with more increases anticipated

VW independent staff/submitted information

If you’re planning to travel this spring or summer, you might want to budget more for gas.

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 24.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon on Easter Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 11.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 53.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.16 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.80 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.09 per gallon.

Pump prices in Van Wert were substantially higher than the state average, ranging from $3.59 to $3.79 per gallon on Easter Sunday.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon on Easter Sunday. The national average is up 11.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 68.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

It appears the most recent jump in price is just a preview of what’s to come during the remainder of the spring and into summer.

“With oil prices continuing their climb last week, gasoline prices were pushed higher across much of the country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “But, the real headline happened this weekend when OPEC members unexpectedly decided to cut over a million barrels per day of oil production, sending oil prices back over $80 per barrel. More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline.”

“While demand has been somewhat soft this spring, the move to cut oil production ahead of the busiest months for consumption certainly sends a message that OPEC countries are aligned in their desire for consumers to pay more,” he added. “While the initial impact to consumers could be 10 to 20 cents at the pump, there could be further developments in the days or weeks ahead that enhance the impact, especially as motorists prepare for the summer driving season.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

April 3, 2022: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)

April 3, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 3, 2020: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

April 3, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

April 3, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 3, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

April 3, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 3, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 3, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

April 3, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)