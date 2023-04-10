Helen J. Huston

Helen J. Huston, 86, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her residence.

She was born February 16, 1937, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Floyd Jacks and Thelma (Uncapher) Jacks, who both preceded her in death. She married Jess Edward Huston, Jr. March 3, 1956, and he preceded her in death December 2, 1986.

Family survivors include her two sons, Douglas Huston (Jeff Stith) of Orlando, Florida and Keith (Elena) Huston of Crandall, Texas; two daughters, Karen York (Robert Pauley) of Albany, Ohio, and Cindy (Uriah) Stephens of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one sister, Mary Kay (John) Purmort of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a son, Scot Huston (stillborn) in 1966; a great-grandson, Keatyn York, in 2018, and her long time companion, Richard Rader.

Helen worked at Borden Foods as a lab technician and Findlay Industries as a seamstress where she retired from in 2002. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Van Wert and the Ohio City and Van Wert Chapters of Eastern Star. Helen was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Secret Angel Stitchers.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastors Chris Farmer and Gus Christo-Baker officiating. Interment will take place at Duck Creek Cemetery, Mercer County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Society and First United Methodist Church.

