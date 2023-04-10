Historical Society seeking art submissions

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — John Paulding Historical Society in Paulding invites artists to submit their artwork for Celebration of Arts and Artists of Paulding County exhibit from May 23 through June 27.

This year’s event will feature paintings – oil, acrylic and watercolor.

The show is open to current and former Paulding County artists age 16 or older, living or deceased. Artists may be amateur or professional. Anyone who owns an eligible painting may enter them in the show. Up to four paintings may be submitted.

Entry forms and complete guidelines can be found on the museum’s Facebook page. Forms also will be available at the museum or can be requested by emailing jphs45879@yahoo.com. Artists are asked to include a brief biography when submitting their artwork.

Entries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on three successive Tuesdays, April 25, May 2 and May 9, or by appointment. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive, across from the fairgrounds.

The public is welcome to attend the opening of the 2023 Celebration of Arts and Artists exhibit from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

The exhibit will feature art works from the museum’s collection of past artists as well as those who have submitted their paintings to be displayed during this show.

“This is the first Arts and Artists show we have held for several years. We are very excited to bring back this series,” said historical society president Melinda Krick. “Each year, the focus was on a different art medium, such as pottery, photography, quilts and drawings. We expect to showcase a different medium or different theme annually in the future.”

The historical society hopes to enhance and increase community appreciation of fine arts, to introduce the public to the county’s rich heritage in the arts and to showcase the many talented artists who have resided here.