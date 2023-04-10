OhioHealth to lift mask requirement

Submitted information

Due to decreasing community spread and higher immunity, OhioHealth will end the masking requirement for asymptomatic individuals in all hospitals, outpatient care centers and physician offices beginning Friday, April 14.

Masking may be required for visitors based on specific patient situations, such as when a patient is in isolation. Masks are also recommended for visitors if they are experiencing any respiratory symptoms.

Masks will continue to be made available for those who wish to wear them.