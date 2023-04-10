Patty A. Stanley

Patty A. Stanley, 78, of Van Wert, passed away Friday evening, April 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on December 28, 1944, in Van Wert, the daughter of Charles Guy Ditto and Bertha (Medford) Ditto, who both preceded her in death. She married William B. Stanley, III, February 19, 1961, and he survives in Van Wert.

Other family survivors include her two sons, William B. (Kathy) Stanley IV, of Fort Wayne, and Kenneth (Annette) Stanley of Ohio City; one grandson, William B. Stanley V, of Bowling Green; one brother, Ron (Laura) Ditto of Van Wert, and one sister, Barbara J. Ohlemacher of Huron.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Kip Ohlemacher.

Patty was a homemaker and was a member of the Evergreen Gardening Club of Van Wert.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Brumback Library or the Van Wert Fire & EMS Department.

