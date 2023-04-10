VW independent HS baseball roundup

Napoleon 11 Van Wert 8

Van Wert 14 Napoleon 13

NAPOLEON — Van Wert and Napoleon engaged in a pair of wild games on Saturday, with the Wildcats rallying to win the first game 11-8 and the Cougars returning the favor, 14-13, in the second game.

In Game No. 1, Van Wert scored three runs in the first, including a two-RBI single by Damon McCracken, then the Cougars added a run on a solo homer by Case Stegaman in the second.

Napoleon scored six runs in the third, but Van Wert answered with three runs in the fourth, including two on an error. The Wildcats tied game 7-7 with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Cougars regained the lead on an RBI single by Kaden Shaffer in the top of the sixth. However, Napoleon scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, then retired the side in the seventh to secure the win.

Van Wert struck first in the second game and carried a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the second, but Napoleon plated nine runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Cougars scored three in the third, but Napoleon added a run to make it 10-5, then 12-5 after four innings. From there, Van Wert scored a run in the top of the fifth and four each in the sixth and seventh innings, including a three-RBI double by Briston Wise.

Brylen Parker and TJ Stoller each had three hits.

Van Wert (6-1) will play at Fairview today.

Crestview 3 Kalida 1

KALIDA — Crestview’s Preston Kreischer hurled a gem during a 3-1 win over Kalida on Saturday.

Kreischer pitched a complete game and scattered four hits while fanning 13 and walking just one.

An RBI single by Conner Sheets plated Hunter Jones and gave the Knights a 1-0 lead after one, then Jones singled in Nate Lichtle in the third. Crestview’s final run came in the top of the fifth when Carson Hunter hit a single that scored Jones. Kalida’s run came in the seventh and the Wildcats had the winning run at the plate, but Kreischer worked out of the jam.

Sheets finished with three hits while Jones and Bryson Penix each had two.

Crestview (3-1) will host Spencerville today.

Wayne Trace 6 Lincolnview 4

HAVILAND — Lincolnview scored four runs in the seventh but came up short in a 6-4 loss at Wayne Trace on Saturday.

The Raiders scored three runs in the second, including one on a walk and one on a balk. Wayne Trace took a 4-0 lead on a Lincolnview error in the fourth and a 5-0 lead on Tyler Head’s two-out RBI single in the fifth. Kyle Forrer’s RBI single in the sixth accounted for Wayne Trace’s final run.

The Lancers made things interesting in the seventh, scoring on back-to-back RBI singles by Luke Bollenbacher and Jack Dunlap, then a steal of home by Austin Bockrath. Dalton Ellerbrock scored on a fly ball by Chase Overholt for Lincolnview’s final score.

The Lancers (5-1) will travel to Leipsic today.