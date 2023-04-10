VW School at the Goedde student takes cupcake crown

Kailey Hire (middle) was the winner of the United Way’s Cupcake Wars. She’s flanked by instructor Julie Hamilton and Tisha Fast, State Farm Insurance. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Kailey Hire, a freshman at the Van Wert School at the Goedde has been crowned as the “Queen of Cupcakes.” The United Way of Van Wert County recently held its fifth annual Cupcake Wars event. and Hire came out on top.

Cupcake Wars consists of United Way agencies and local bakers putting together a display that represents that agency in some way and each year, they get more creative. Votes were cast in person during the event and virtually throughout the weekend. Half of the proceeds went to the agencies, while the other half went to the United Way. Van Wert School at the Goedde brought in the most with over $1,000 worth of votes. They earned a bonus sponsorship of $200 from Tisha Fast, State Farm Insurance.

Hire said she has been baking since she was about seven years old with her grandma and for the last two years through the school. She loves having a creative outlet, adding color, and making up her own recipes. Instructors Ginny Marbaugh and Julie Hamilton both applauded Kailey for her generosity and quick learning skills. They said the staff and students really enjoy Kailey’s baking because she rarely eats her own creations, but shares them with everyone around her.

“Kailey is a teamplayer,” Hamilton said. “She brought in a design team to help with the Cupcake Wars display, which brought a lot of fun to all the students. We like to show the students that teamwork is important because it’s not just about what you can do, but what you can learn from others too.”

“I didn’t know how to make a cupcake from scratch or how to pipe icing before Ms. Julie.” Hire said. “Baking really gave me a better attitude and something productive to focus on.”

Hire said she has found her passion and wants to open her own bakery someday. She’s already thinking about themes and recipes for next year’s Cupcake Wars as well.

The United Way thanked everyone who attended or voted virtually and all of the agencies who participated and the piping demonstrations given by Madison Lytle and Kailey Siefker.

Over $6,000 was raised from the event.

Agencies participating included Black Swamp Council Boy Scouts, Career Connections, CERT, CHP Hospice, Angel Foundation, CHP Private Duty Adult Daycare, Van Wert Council on Aging, Crestview Latchkey, Convoy Sports Center, Crisis Care, Delphos Senior Citizens, Family and Children First, Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio, Haven of Hope, Lincolnview Latchkey, Love INC, MAV Youth Mentoring, NOCAC, The Salvation Army, Van Wert School at the Goedde, Van Wert County Humane Society, Wee Care Learning Center, West Ohio Food Bank, Westwood Behavioral, Willshire Youth Activities, YMCA, and YWCA.

The list of bakers included Deidre Miller, Jen Marie’s House of Cakes, First Financial Bank – Brad Harsha, Sammi’s Sweet Shack, TIffany Hammons, Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Chuck Moran, Flagstar Bank, Madison Lytle, Ashley Edwards and Taylor Hall, Heather’s Daycare, Tisha-Fast State Farm, Kathy Dowler, Sheila Eley, Bethany Balliet, Kailey Hire, Kirsten Brunswick, Jazzlynn Cobb, BC Sweets LLC, Baked to Perfection, Kailey Siefker, CHP – Cindy Sinning, and House of Style – Susan Fisher.