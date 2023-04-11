Legend coming to NPAC…

Vocal powerhouse LeAnn Rimes has taken center stage this past week on the CMT Music Awards and the Ryman. This country icon, whose career began at the tender age of 13, has grown up in a culture of intense media attention. After releasing her highly-anticipated album god’s work, she demonstrates that career success is about adapting and evolving from experiences. The album was three years in the making and is one of the “Blue” singer’s most diverse pieces of work to date and released at the 25th anniversary of her career and at the cusp of her 40th birthday.

LeAnn Rimes will sing at the NPAC on Sunday, May 7. Photo submitted

The creation of god’s work came to fruition during the pandemic, a moment when we all had some extra time to sit with our thoughts and emotions.

“I write to figure out how I feel about certain things,” Rimes said. “Not until I write the song do I realize the deeper levels of what I’m feeling about a certain topic.”

Full of powerful messages and the exploration of human emotion from fear and rage to joy and hope, LeAnn revealed, “As I explored all of these different facets of myself, I got to ask some pretty deep questions about my own upbringing, you know, the way we’ve been programmed as a society. I think really this album is full of unanswered questions.”

With a dynamic lineup of featured artists like, Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Ziggy Marley (yes, Bob Marley’s son), Ben Harper, and Ledisi, the 12-track record bends genres unlike previous albums in LeAnn’s long career. Fans have already been able to enjoy tracks including “the wild,” “throw my arms around the world,” and “the only” that were previously released throughout the year.

And for those “Blue” fans wondering if LeAnn’s signature yodel makes it, the answer is yes.

“I get that yodel in there somewhere on every album in any way, shape, or form,” she joked.

It was that signature sound from a 13-year-old LeAnn that captured people’s attention. With over two decades of experience under her belt, she’s made it a point to expand her level of vulnerability.

“I care less about what other people say and more about how something feels to me,” the singer admitted proudly.

After spending her thirties listening to her inner voice and learning how to untangle from the outside noise, she had this to say about another milestone — her 40th birthday:

“They always say, like, when you turn 40, especially for women that you just don’t care anymore, and I’m totally okay with that in the best of ways about other people’s opinions.”

LeAnn went on to explain how her life in the spotlight has taught her that people respond more to being your authentic self rather than second guessing your instinct.

“It took me getting to a certain place in life to be able to explore some of these deeper, darker crevices that sometimes we aren’t immediately drawn to,” she said.

In one of LeAnn’s most recent social media posts, she expresses here sentiments towards her music and her fans.

“Feeling all of the emotions at The Ryman…. something has shifted in me, a deeper purpose, an even more expansive heart, a greater level of authenticity… it’s palpable and i see it in the eyes of others, the way we connect… my voice is still healing after a vocal chord bleed back in december and i’ve felt very raw and vulnerable on stage. i’m not yet 100%, vocally, but somehow, the struggle has granted me a great gift, the gift of experiencing connection, not only through my voice, but through my essence, my heart and my vulnerability.”

Van Wert Live is honored to welcome LeAnn Rimes to the Niswonger stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7. The intimate and acoustical splendor of our own performing arts center will be the perfect stage to showcase the storied talent of this legendary performer.