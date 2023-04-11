Fiesta fun!

The United Way of Van Wert County has announced its year-end campaign event, the Fiesta Fun Friday Reverse Raffle, Friday, May 5, at the Wassenberg Art Center. Things will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the first raffle drawn at 6:30 p.m. A $50 ticket will get your name entered into the reverse raffle for a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000, a Mexican buffet dinner and one free drink. Fiesta Fun Friday will also feature prize envelopes, scratch-off tickets, silent auctions for four different themed baskets, a buyback and final three auction for a chance back into the reverse raffle. Last year’s winner, Adam Anspach is pictured with Director Vicki Smith. Tickets can be purchased online at www.unitedwayvanwert.org, or by contacting the office at 419.238.6689. Photo submitted