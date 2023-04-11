Geranium ordering deadline approaching

The deadline to order from the YWCA of Van Wert County’s annual geranium sale is 12 p.m. Friday April 28.

All plants are hardy root geraniums sold in 4 ½ inch pots with 15 plants per flat. Hanging baskets are also available. Colors available for plants are red, white, lavender, fuchsia, pink, light salmon and tangerine. Baskets are available in all colors except white. Pots are $4 each or full flats of the same color (15 plants/flat) are $55 and hanging baskets are $25.

Geraniums will be available for parking lot pickup on Wednesday, May 10 beginning at 10 a.m. and cash and carry sales will begin at 11 a.m. the same day. Buyers are encouraged to purchase items via pre-sale to guarantee inventory is available as well as get flowers at a reduced price. Cash and carry prices will be $5 each for pots and $27 for baskets.

The annual geranium sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year including, but not limited to the Youth Development Department and the Survivor Services Department.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.