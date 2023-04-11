More details released about Van Wert’s “Project Hulk”

VWAEDC Executive Director Stacy Adam shared an update about “Project Hulk.” VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A non-disclosure agreement remains in place but a few new details have been shared about the venture known around Van Wert as “Project Hulk.”

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, soon-to-be retired Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Stacy Adam said the business will involve some recycling, but more so chemical and technologies.

“At the end of the day they are looking at egg cartons, wine shipping containers, produce containers, so it’s pressed board, molded, manufactured containers is what it really is,” Adam said. “I at least wanted to share what kind of industry it was in.”

The project will create 100 jobs, $4.8 million in annual revenue and will have an investment of just under $70 million.

Adam also said more details should be released by the end of April.

A facility will be built in Vision Park and during Monday’s meeting, city council members approved three pieces of legislation connected to the project – an ordinance annexing 59.44 acres east of Vision Park, west of Dutch John Road and South of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township into the city of Van Wert; an ordinance setting zoning as I-2 for the property, and an ordinance for the city to declare what services it will provide to the annexed property. The city is already extending Vision Drive.

In other business, by a 4-3 vote, council members denied a request to extend a stone grinding project on S. Washington St. from 12 to 30 months. Before the vote, a 50-minute public hearing was held on the matter, with input coming from the owner of the property, nearby business owners and council members. A brief discussion continued during the regular portion of the meeting. Check Wednesday’s News page for more details on the decision and other information about Monday’s meeting.