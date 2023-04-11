Random Thoughts: polls, pro ball, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around Crestview baseball and softball, spring polls, smooth sailing, MLB’s pitch clock, the Fort Wayne TinCaps and a signing by the Baltimore Ravens.

Crestview

What a fun day at Crestview on Monday.

Head baseball coach Jim Wharton, one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, picked up his 600th career victory on Monday (10-0 over Spencerville). That’s quite an accomplishment. He was quick to say the achievement was made possible by players and coaches past and present and while that’s true, it’s also important to note that Wharton is a obviously a top notch coach that has churned out many good players and teams over the years.

Congratulations on the milestone coach.

While that was happening, the softball team raced to a 15-0 win over Spencerville. Michaela Lugabihl and Olivia Heckler combined to throw a perfect five inning game – no runs, no hits and no walks, while striking out 13.

Another outstanding performance by the Lady Knights.

Polls

The area is well represented in this week’s Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association weekly poll.

After losing to Wayne Trace, Lincolnview dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in Division IV, while Kalida is No. 10. St. Henry is ranked No. 12 and Minster 18th, and Antwerp finished just outside the top 20.

Defiance and Wapakoneta are 3-4 in Division II. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 last week but fell 2-1 to the Redskins last Thursday. While not ranked in the poll, Celina also received votes.

In Division III, Coldwater is ranked No. 12.

To see the full poll, click here.

The first softball poll of the season, put out by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, should be released next Monday.

Smooth sailing

Last week I asked Mother Nature for good weather for spring sports. As of right know, it should be perfect for baseball, softball, track and field and tennis all week.

Pitch clock

Last week I came out and said I like Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock. After another week of games, I like it even more. The pace of the games is much more enjoyable and I doubt I’m the only one who thinks that.

Like I said last week, if they need to tweak it or add a little more time, fine. It’s still better than games that seemed to drag on forever, especially in the hot summer sun.

TinCaps

Here’s hoping the Fort Wayne TinCaps pick up their first win in tonight’s home opener.

Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Ravens. One year, $18 million, with $15 million guaranteed. I’d tell the Ravens good luck but I can’t do that since I’m still holding a grudge against the former Cleveland Browns.

Regardless, this doesn’t seem like a match made in heaven.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.