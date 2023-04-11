Roundup: Wharton wins No. 600

Baseball

Crestview 10 Spencerville 0 (six innings)

CONVOY — Connor Sheets and Nate Lichtle combined to hold Spencerville to two hits and Crestview run-ruled Spencerville 10-0 on Monday, giving head coach Jim Wharton his 600th career victory.

“600 wins is a testament to scores of outstanding, competitive kids and coaching staffs that have invested so much into the vision and culture Crestview baseball,” Wharton said. “I am honored and blessed to be a part of that culture that I hope have presented Crestview well.”

Jim Wharton

Lichtle gave up both hits and fanned six while walking two, while Sheets struck out one in the sixth and final inning. At the plate, Carson Hunter went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including a two-RBI single in the third.

“It’s good to see our hoops guys starting to get into baseball shape,” Wharton said. “Nate with his first start gave us five productive innings, showing his ability to command the strike zone. Carson had an exceptional game at the plate as he becomes more comfortable.”

“We had a number of quality at-bats throughout the lineup, enabling us to take advantage and push across runs,” Wharton added.

Crestview (4-1, 2-0 NWC) will host Bath on Wednesday.

Lincolnview 4 Leipsic 0

LEIPSIC — It was a banner game for Lincolnview’s Dane Ebel, who struck out 17 batters and allowed just two hits, while collecting two hits of his own, scoring a pair of runs and driving in a run in a 4-0 win over Leipsic on Monday.

One of Ebel’s hits was a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Lincolnview (6-1) will play at Miller City on Wednesday.

Fairview 11 Van Wert 1

SHERWOOD — It was a rough game for Van Wert as the Cougars fell 11-1 in six innings to Fairview on Monday.

Van Wert’s lone run came in the top of the fourth, when Briston Wise singled in Damon McCracken, tying the game 1-1. However, the Apaches scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning then added five more in the sixth.

The Cougars (6-2) were plagued by five errors.

Van Wert will play at Celina today.

Softball

Crestview 15 Spencerville 0 (five innings)

CONVOY — Crestview’s Michaela Lugabihl and Olivia Hecker combined to throw a perfect game and the Knights cruised to a five inning 15-0 win over Spencerville on Monday. The duo also teamed up to strike out 13 Bearcat batters.

Lugabihl also had three hits and four RBIs, while Katie Sawmiller finished with three hits and two RBIs. Megan Mosier, Dakotah Thornell and Laci McCoy each had two hits and the Knights pounded out 18 hits as a team.

All 15 of Crestview’s runs came in the first two innings. The Knights led 9-0 after the first inning, then added six more runs in the second.

Crestview will play at Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Lincolnview 10 Leipsic 0 (six innings)

LEIPSIC — Taylor Post had three hits, including a double and a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored and Lincolnview defeated Leipsic 10-0 in six innings on Monday.

Post also earned the win on the mound by allowing just five hits while striking out six and walking one.

Makayla Jackman added three hits and scored a pair of runs, while Sydney Fackler had three hits and two RBIs. Addysen Stevens added two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. As a team, Lincolnview piled up 15 hits.

The Lancers led 4-0 after the first inning and 5-0 after four, then added two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth inning.

Lincolnview will return to action at Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

Fairview 8 Van Wert 1

Fairview defeated Van Wert 8-1 on Monday.

Ella Hernandez had two of Van Wert’s four hits in the game.

The Cougars will host Celina today.