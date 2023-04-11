VW Cougar netters defeat Bluffton

VW independent sports

Wins at first singles and by both doubles teams propelled Van Wert to a 3-2 victory over visiting Bluffton on Monday.

At first singles, Keaton Foster defeated Braeden Ackerman 6-3, 6-2, while the first doubles team of Caleb Bledsoe and Fletcher Smith topped Ayden Diller and Isaiah Hohli 7-6 (7-1), 6-1. The second doubles team of Devon Story and Jaymison Moynihan beat Hudson Phillips and Nick Lovett 6-0, 6-2.

At second singles, Bluffton’s Brandon Hilty defeated Aaron Reichert 6-3, 6-4 and at third singles, Wade Ginther topped Kaedyn Swander 6-0, 6-2.

The Cougars will host Celina today.