After hearing input, VW City Council denies extension

Logan Lehmkuhle shares information about concrete crushing/stone grinding work at property he owns on S. Washington St. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A request to allow more time for a concrete crushing/stone grinding project on South Washington Street has been turned down by Van Wert City Council.

The owner of the property, Logan Lehmkuhle, who purchased the property in October 2022 with an eye on clearing the site and building a facility for several businesses. He was recently granted 12 months to crush and grind concrete but was seeking 18 additional months after that. He assured council members that decibel levels and dust won’t be a problem and he said the concrete at the site will be recycled as gravel and stone for the city or any private contractors. Once cleared, construction at the site would begin in the summer of 2026.

However, during a public hearing held before Monday night’s city council meeting, a number of neighboring businesses and residents voiced opposition to 30 months of stone grinding.

“The nuisance dust and elevated noise levels will negatively impact our golf course and restaurant,” said Craig Bracken, Director of Facilities at Willow Bend Country Club. “Van Wert has a crushing site less than three miles away where county businesses and individuals already take concrete, asphalt and brick for processing. This is away from the city, fenced in and hidden by large trees.”

“We’ve had disruption already in our offices just in regard to the dumping of the concrete, said Susan Burchfield, representing Van Wert Counseling Services. “Fortunately, we did not have clients there…about 25 percent of the clients I currently see suffer from post traumatic stress disorder and my concern is loud noises when I try to provide a counseling service.”

“This is an intrusion of my current business,” she added. “We’ve been there since 1998 and chose that property to rent primarily because of the peaceful, calm nature of that area, so we are also respectfully asking that you deny this request for additional time.”

Nolan Kaverman, owner of Fenson Contracting of Fort Jennings, the business doing the grinding, said he’s not grinding or crushing on a daily basis but did say trucks and other construction equipment would be at the site each day.

After listening to comments, Lehmkuhle wondered aloud what will happen once the site is clear and actual construction begins.

“It’s going to louder than what you’re going to (currently) experience and it’s going to be a longer period of time,” he said. “Am I not supposed to do that or just leave it vacant? I don’t know what to do there. That’s what I’m thinking about now…did I spend the money on this lot to leave it the way it looks for 20 years or do I want to turn it into something?”

Later in the meeting, council voted 4-3 to deny and appeal for an extension. Those voting to deny the appeal were Bill Marshall, Jeff Kallas, Jeff Agler and Andrew Davis. Judy Bowers, David Stinnett and Julie Moore voted otherwise.

In other business, after a short presentation on upcoming events this summer, Main St. Executive Director Joe Dray requested the same funding from the city as last year, $30,000.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Stacy Adam, who is retiring at the end of the month, introduced her replacement, Brent Stevens.

Council members approved road salt contracts with the Ohio Department of Transportation, and council heard the first reading of an ordinance establishing angle parking on the west side of Jefferson St., between the railroad tracks and Town Creek. The change will result in 19 new parking spots. An ordinance making the first parking spot on the west side of S. Jefferson St. and the first spot on the west side of N. Jefferson St. handicap spots.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.