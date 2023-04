County schools run at tri-meets

VW independent sports

The Celina boys finished first, followed by Van Wert and Crestview at Tuesday’s tri-meet at Celina High School. The Bulldogs also finished first on the girls’ side, followed by Crestview and Van Wert.

Meanwhile, Lincolnview swept Continental and Paulding at a different tri-meet on Tuesday.

Check back Thursday for expanded results.