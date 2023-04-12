National Honor Flight to depart April 18

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, takes off on its first flight of the 2023 flight season on Tuesday, April 18, bringing approximately 85 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor. It is the first of four flights in 2023, the first time Flag City Honor Flight has offered four flights in a single flight season.

The veterans making the trip served across several decades. The group includes 10 Korean War-era veterans and the rest of the veterans traveling are from the Vietnam era. They will each have a guardian accompanying them, a chaperone for the entire day’s activities. It will be the first flight for new Flag City Honor Flight president Steve Schult in his new leadership role. Schult succeeded former president Bob Weinberg who retired this year from the position after a decade.

Flight Day

Veterans and guardians will depart for Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport from various locations on flight day, with some veterans and guardians receiving an escort from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, and Legion Riders. Following breakfast at the Grand Aire hangar, the group will depart via charter jet at 8 a.m., arriving at 9:30 a.m. in Washington D.C.

Upon arrival the veterans and guardians travel by bus to the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials, as well as the Marine Memorial and the Military Women’s Memorial. They will also have an opportunity to observe the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The flight will return to Toledo at approximately 9:30 p.m., where there will be a welcome home ceremony with family members, friends, and members of the community, followed by “Mail Call.”

Public encouraged to welcome veterans home

Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend the homecoming celebration. Flag City Honor Flight hopes to have hundreds of people cheer them on as they return from their journey. For many of the veterans it will be the first time they’ve received such a homecoming since their service.

“One of our goals this year is to try to spread the word that this isn’t a homecoming celebration for just family and friends of the veterans, but rather, a community celebration for everyone to show gratitude for the sacrifices our veterans have made, thank them for their service to our country, and welcome them home.” Schult said.

Adults 18 and over will need a valid government-issued photo ID for entry to the hanger. Children are also welcome with no ID requirement.

Flag City Honor Flight’s other 2023 flight dates are June 13, September 12, and November 7. The June 13 flight is an all-Vietnam era flight made possible by the generosity of flight sponsor the Don Templin family. Veterans on all flights pay absolutely nothing to take the trip with Flag City Honor Flight. They are accompanied by guardians, who are asked to make a tax-deductible donation to help with expenses.

Flag City Honor Flight is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and has organized and operated a trip each June beginning in 2011, adding a second annual trip in 2017. 2022 was the organization’s first year to offer three annual flights, which included its first all Vietnam-era flight, sponsored by Ohio Logistics. Flag City Honor Flight welcomes Veterans from across northwestern Ohio, including Van Wert County, but will take any U.S. veteran, and coordinates with other Honor Flight hubs to provide that opportunity.