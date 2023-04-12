HS roundup: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Celina 5 Van Wert 4

CELINA — Celina made the most of Van Wert errors and claimed a 5-4 walk off victory over the Cougars on Tuesday.

Two of Celina’s runs were scored on Van Wert errors, and two more on passed balls. The Bulldogs finished with just three hits in the game. TJ Stoller was charged with the loss, despite striking out seven and walking one.

Conner Loughrie had three hits and three RBIs, while Stoller finished with two hits and an RBI.

The Cougars will host state ranked Defiance on Friday.

Softball

Celina 9 Van Wert 7

Van Wert’s Katelyn Beair had three hits and three RBIs, but the Cougars came up short, falling to Celina 9-7 at Jubilee Park on Tuesday.

Isabella Ricker and Brenna Bollenbacher each had four hits for Van Wert. The Cougars trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the fifth but plated four runs to make it 6-5. After a scoreless sixth, Celina added three insurance runs, while Van Wert scored a pair in the bottom of the seventh.

Van Wert will play at Defiance on Friday.

Leo (IN) 10 Lincolnview 1

LEO (IN) – Braxton Sherrick drove in Makayla Jackman in the first inning but Leo, equivalent to an Ohio Division II school and a semi-state team last year, scored four runs in the third and three more in the fourth and five innings to claim a 10-1 victory over Lincolnview on Tuesday.

Sherrick finished with two of Lincolnview’s five hits.

The Lancers will play at Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.