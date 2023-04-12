Just two local issues on May ballot

VW independent staff

Early voting is underway and it may be the lightest May ballot in Van Wert County history. There are no races on the May 2 ballot and with the exception of one precinct, there are no issues either.

Voters in Van Wert City Precinct 2A will decide on two issues for Sunday liquor sales. Both are linked to Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, which will open later this year at the site of the former Aaron’s on Town Center Blvd.

Early votes may be cast at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert.