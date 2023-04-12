Michael Ray Casarez

Michael Ray Casarez, 52, of Columbus, formerly of Van Wert, passed away peacefully, surrounded with lots of love, on Tuesday, April 10, 2023, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on November 26, 1970, in Van Wert, to Raymond Casarez, who preceded him in death, and his mother, Maria (Martinez) Casarez, who survives.

Michael Casarez

Michael was a 1989 graduate of Van Wert High School and went on to attend the Ohio State University. He worked in administration at Blue Line Food Service Distribution in Columbus. Michael had a deep love for the Buckeyes, especially for OSU football. He also cared for animals and wildlife. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed roller blading, Frisbee golf and gaming.

Those left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Tina Edwards of Columbus; mother, Maria Casarez of Findlay; brother, Elton (Stephanie Windsler) Casarez of Columbus; sister, Laurie (Lonnie) Duncan of Findlay; nieces and nephew, Ashley (Tim) of Dayton; Angel, Dustin and Dan Duncan, all of Findlay; special sister, Kim (John Bays) Pine of Marion, and her children, Mykenzi and Hayden Bays; good friends, Rob O’Boyle. Tony Norman, Kenny Tribie and Ethan and Vito the dog. .

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the funeral, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org); Van Wert County Humane Society (www.vwchs.org/donate); or to Feed the People (www.feedthepeople.org/donate).

