Baseball: Knights, Lancers post wins

VW independent sports

Crestview 4 Bath 3

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 5-1 on the season with a 4-3 win over Bath on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-0, three of Crestview’s runs came in the second inning and all three runs were scored with two outs. A two-RBI single by Hunter Jones plated Holden Thornell and Parker Speith, then Nate Lichtle crossed home plate on an error. Thornell doubled in Connor Sheets in the third inning.

The Wildcats had the tying run on with one out in the seventh, but Sheets was able to retire the final two batters. Sheets pitched two innings in relief of Bryson Penix, who went five innings and struck out six while walking four.

The Knights will play at Columbus Grove today.

Lincolnview 11 Miller City 8

At Miller City, Caden Hanf had three hits, an RBI and scored four runs and No. 5 Lincolnview outscored the Wildcats 11-8 on Wednesday.

Dane Ebel and Evan Miller each had a pair of hits and Austin Bockrath hit a two run home run in the fourth. The Lancers led 8-2 entering the bottom of the fourth, but Miller City scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Lincolnview (7-1) will play at Pandora-Gilboa today.