Crestview to conduct safe school drill

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will conduct a safe school drill in conjunction with area law enforcement, on Monday, April 17, during the morning portion of the school day.

The planned exercise will prepare students and staff with procedures for a proper evacuation in the event that there is a serious threat to the safety of students on campus. This drill functions as an opportunity to ensure that all people are prepared if an emergency situation arises and is required to be conducted by law.

The student body will leave campus to reconvene at established student reunification sites. Student early dismissals will not be permitted during the course of the drill. Students should also prepare for weather conditions. The current forecast states a high of 53 degrees for the day.