Knights, Cougars run at Celina meet

VW independent sports

CELINA — Van Wert and Crestview finished with various first and second place finishes at Tuesday’s tri-meet at Celina High School. The Bulldogs swept the event, winning both the boys’ and girls’ titles.

Crestvew boys

4×200: Nasir Easterling, Kellin Putman, Braxton Leeth, Jaret Harting (1st, 1:38.17)

4×100: Dru Nielson, Leeth, Easterling, Putman (2nd, 47.96)

4×400: Isaiah Watts, Easterling, Brentyn Rodriguez, Payton Scott (2nd, 3:48.29)

100 meter dash: Jaret Harting (2nd, 12.00)

High jump: Easterling (2nd, 5-06)

Van Wert boys

1600 meter run: Drew Laudick (2nd, 4:52.71)

800 meter run: Gage Springer (1st, 2:06.26), Rylan Miller (2nd, 2:12.01)

3200 meter run: Owen Scott (2nd, 10:35.60)

High jump: Gage Springer (1st, 5-08)

Team points: Celina 118 Crestview 30 Van Wert 27

Crestview girls

4×800: Macy Kulwicki, Baylee Miller, Anna Gardner, Grace Ross (2nd, 11:37.27)

4×400: Kulwicki, Miller, Ross, Chloee Nielsen (2nd, 4:30.85)

100 meter dash: Addyson Dowler (2nd, 13:01)

1600 meter run: Macy Kulwicki (2nd, 5:28.59)

400 meter dash: Grace Ross (2nd, 1:10.26)

Van Wert girls

4×200: Payton Nagel, Maria Parrish, Olivia Vaas, Macy Johnson (2nd, 1:55.40)

4×100: Sofi Houg, Johnson, Branson, Kendra Deehring (1st, 50:32)

200 meter dash: Macy Johson (1st, 26.58)

Discus: Claire Benner (2nd, 88-05)

Shot put: Claire Benner (2nd, 30-09)

Team points: Celina 121, Van Wert 31, Crestview 23