Lancers host Paulding, Continental

Lincolnview swept Tuesday’s home tri-meet over Paulding and Continential. Below are the top finishers for the Lancers.

Boys

100 meter dash: Tennesy Coil (2nd, 11.9)

200 meter dash: Cody Kittle (1st, 24.4)

400 meter dash: Kohen Cox (1st, 56.2)

800 meter run: Conner Baldauf (1st, 2:11.8); Evan Johns (2nd, 2:12.1)

1600 meter run: Conner Baldauf (1st, 5:12.6); Kreston Tow (2nd, 5:12.9)

3200 meter run: Maddox Norton (1st, 11:06.5)

110 hurdles: Cody Ricker (1st, 17.2)

300 hurdles: Cody Ricker (1st, 45.4); Noah Peters (2nd, 46.6)

4×100: Cody Kittle, Corbin Evans, Tennesy Coil, Kordane Thomas (1st, 48.9)

4×200: Kittle, Thomas, Coil, Kohen Cox (1st, 1:39.9)

4×400: Cox, Kreston Tow, Kaleb Denman, Conner Baldauf (1st, 3:44.8)

4×800: Baldauf, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton, Tow (1st, 9:06.6)

High jump: John Welker (2nd, 5-06)

Pole vault: Kaleb Denman (2nd, 9-06)

Long jump: Warren Mason (1st, 17-06.75)

Shot put: Steven Smith (2nd, 43-03.50)

Discus: Steven Smith (2nd, 101-07)

Girls

100 meter dash: Harper Reindel (2nd, 13.6)

200 meter dash: Reagan Dunlap (2nd, 29.5)

400 meter dash: Lauren Anspach (2nd, 1:14.8)

800 meter run: Brynleigh Moody (1st, 2:41); Keira Breese (2nd, 2:49.1)

1600 meter run: Brynleigh Moody (1st, 5:56.9); Ava Milligan (2nd, 6:13.5)

3200 meter run: Ava Milligan (1st, 13:47.8); Olivia Snyder 15:01.9)

110 hurdles: Lindsay Hatcher (1st, 18.9); Claire Miller (2nd, 20.5)

300 hurdles: Braylee Welker (2nd, 57.2)

4×100: Reagan Dunlap, Lilly Mount, Harper Reindel, Emma Hatcher (2nd, 57.2)

4×200: Dunlap, Reindel, Keira Breese, Emma Hatcher (1st, 2:00.1)

4×400: Reindel, Brynleigh Moody, Lauren Anspach, Breese (1st, 4:36.8)

4×800: Ava Milligan, Kendall Hoffman, Kendall Coil, Moody (1st, 11:25.9)

Pole vault: Saige Menke (2nd, 7-00)

Long jump: Emma Hatcher (14-01.75)

Shot put: Beth Hughes (2nd, 26-03)

Discus: Jayden Bragg (1st, 93-03); Beth Hughes (2nd, 79-03)

Team points

Boys: Lincolnview 108; Paulding 50; Continental 16

Girls: Lincolnview 107; Continental 34; Paulding 31