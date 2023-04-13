Nearly a dozen people arraigned in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

An Ohio City man recently accused of recently setting a fire near Wren was one of 10 people arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Scott Keber, 31, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated arson, a first degree felony and arson, a fourth degree felony. He was released on $250,000 bond with electronic house arrest. A pre-trial has yet to be scheduled. Keber was arrested March 26, after deputies received a report of someone being seen lighting a fire at a residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the arrest was related only to the late March incident.

Tony Brown, 65, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on $9,000 bond along with a no contact order, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 3.

Skyler Risner, 23, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth degree felony. Risner was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 3.

Nicholas Burgoon, 24, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set 8:30 a.m. May 3.

Richard Bendele, 45, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to having a weapon while under disability, a third degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 3.

Amy Bendele, 45, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to having a weapon while under disability, a third degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and OVI, a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. May 3.

Chad Robinson, 44, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. He was freed on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. May 3.

Conner Jacobs, 18, of Ft. Wayne, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony and possession criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with a waiver of extradition and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 10.

Jeremy Paige, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and a curfew. A pre-trial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. May 10.

Robert K. Seibert, 36, of Sidney, entered a not guilty plea to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and tampering with evidence, both third degree felonies. The court set bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 9:30 a.m. May 10.

During a hearing held on Monday, Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, of Wren, entered a plea of not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond, and a pre-trial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. May 10.

One sentencing hearing was held Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

Taylor Shannon, 32, of Van Wert was sentenced on Tuesday to 36 months in prison for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony; 18 months for trafficking in LSD, a fourth degree felony, and 36 months for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. All three sentences will be served concurrently.

Daniel Craig, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for three days already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Ian Pimentel, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for endangering children, a third degree felony. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison with credit for two days already served, and he was ordered to pay court costs.

In a separate hearing, Wilmar Lopez, 26, of Delphos, requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. His case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.