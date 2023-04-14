Convoy planning village wide sales

Convoy village-wide garage sales are scheduled for May 19-20 throughout the community and surrounding area. Any household or business wishing to recycle, reclaim or reuse items, may participate in this community event.

A listing of sales will be provided in a brochure that will be available in area businesses and on the village website, www.villageofconvoy.com. Those wishing to be included in the brochure may drop off their information,with address, times of your sale, a phone number and a list of “stuff” at no cost, at the Convoy Village Office.

Ads must be submitted by May 12 to be included.