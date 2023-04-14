Five girls seeking R.K. Thompson award

VW independent staff/submitted information

Five area girls have been selected for the 2023 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth, Keri McClure and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The program provides cash awards to seniors of Van Wert County High Schools who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what she has.

This year’s girl finalists include Lauren Black, daughter of Craig and Stephanie Black; Kianna Cook, daughter of Kari Cook; Jorja Forwerck, daughter of Melissa Forwerck; Piper Pierce, daughter of Rick and Becky Pierce and Riona Workman, daughter of Paul and Gina Workman.

The five finalists are (clockwise from top left) Lauren Black, Kianna Cook, Jorja Forwerck, Riona Workman and Piper Pierce. Photos submitted

Black is a senior at Van Wert High School where she serves as National Honor Society President and is a member of the Beta Club, Service Pack, Select Choir, Concert Choir and theater. She is active with LifeHouse Church youth group while also serving in the nursery. Other volunteer activities include work with the YMCA, Christmas at Fountain Park, CHP Hospice and Project 216. She also serves as owner/operator of Lauren’s Culinary Confections. After graduation Black plans to attend Ivy Tech Community College earning a degree in business and a certificate in baking/pastry arts. Work experience includes time with The Edition in addition to a CEO internship with Streetlight Catering.

Cook is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is a member of Service Pack, National Honor Society, Concert Choir and captain of the soccer team. Outside of school, volunteer activities include work with the YWCA, Van Wert Health Department, United Way and the food pantry. Following graduation, Cook plans to attend Keiser University in West Palm, Florida majoring in psychology. Work experience includes time with the YWCA, McDonalds and JJ Daughter Spa.

Forwerck is a senior at Vantage Career Center where she serves as a student ambassador. She is a member of the Interact Club, FCCLA, National Technical Honor Society and a lab assistant. Volunteer activities include the United Way Day of Caring and Project 216. Following graduation, Forwerck plans to attend Bowling Green State University with the goal of obtaining her degree in elementary education. Work history includes nursery assistant with First Presbyterian Church, Subway and babysitting.

Pierce is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Symphonic Band, and theater, in addition to participating in tennis and softball. Volunteer activities include work with the Salvation Army, Van Wert Elementary School Science Camp, Christmas at Fountain Park, Light the Night and Van Wert Elementary PTO. Her future plans include attending the University of Toledo majoring in nursing with a minor in german. Work experiences includes time with Ohio City Express and STNA at Vancrest Health Care Center.

Workman is a senior at Vantage Career Center where she serves as a student ambassador. She is also a member of the Interact Club, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and participated in the Skills USA Competition. Volunteer activities include the United Way Day of Caring Food Drive, United Way annual banquet and the Council on Aging Bag Bingo. Following graduation, Workman plans to attend Purdue University-Fort Wayne. Work experience includes time with Walmart, McDonalds and Weigan Construction Company.