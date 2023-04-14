Grand Funk Railroad coming to VW

VW independent staff/submitted information

A decades-old fan favorite is coming to Van Wert.

Classic rock sensation Grand Funk Railroad will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4. This Van Wert Live event, presented by Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, will be a stop on the 2023 American Band Tour. After playing to millions of fans on the band’s tours from 1996 to 2022, Grand Funk’s 2023 American Band Tour will continue to reach both new and long-time fans. The supporting sponsor for the Van Wert tour stop is Westwood Behavioral Health.

Known as “The American Band”, the high-energy five-piece group will play forty shows all over the USA this year. Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, We’re An American Band) and bassist Mel Schacher, “The God Of Thunder”. Joining Brewer and Schacher are true all- stars. Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. He penned and sang 38’s biggest hit “Second Chance” and was co-founder of California’s legendary Jack Mack and the Heart Attack. Brewer refers to Carl as “the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet”. Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf, and Billy Squier. (KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by Grand Funk.) Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionately called “Dr. Tim”, his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man Robert Palmer.

Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard-driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation, and forceful pop melodies. Mega-hits “We’re An American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer To Home,” “Locomotion” and “Some Kind Of Wonderful” still receive continuous airplay on classic rock radio.

Internationally acclaimed Grand Funk has toured the world, selling out in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America. A 1971 performance at New York’s Shea Stadium sold out faster than the Beatles.

The group’s widespread appeal is also evident in its prestigious recording achievements. Over their career, Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits, and two No. 1 singles (We’re An American Band and Locomotion, both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package Grand Funk Railroad the Collectors Series.

Tickets from $39 are available now to Van Wert Live members, and general sales will begin on Friday, April 28. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. 2023 Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert.