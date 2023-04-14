Healthy Kids Day set for April 29

VW independent editor/submitted information

Each year, YMCA’s across the country host an annual event called Healthy Kids Day, a summer kick-off event that teaches youth the importance of being active.

Many YMCA’s organize fun activities, vendors to do demonstrations, and prizes that involve getting outdoors and active this summer. The YMCA of Van Wert County will host a free Healthy Kids Day event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 29. All families are welcome to attend. A bounce house will be available along with active games, and visits from Van Wert Fire Department, Fisher Music Studio, 9 Square in the Air, and much more. Part of the event may take place outdoors if the weather is nice.

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Kevin Morrison, YMCA Membership Director, at kevin@vwymca.org, 419.238.0443.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way. The mission at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind and body for all.