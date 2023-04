New officers…

Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward swore in the city’s two newest police officers, Ashley Lovette (above) and Keaton Gillispie (below), during a ceremony held on Wednesday. Chief Doug Weigle said he’s happy to add the two and he noted both have some experience and will fit in well. Lovette previously served with the Lima Police Department and Gillispie served with the Cridersville Police Department. VWPD photos