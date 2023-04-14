Prep baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Columbus Grove 13 Crestview 3 (five innings)

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Bulldogs defeated Crestview 13-3 in five innings on Thursday.

The Knights had five hits in the game, including a two-RBI double by Hunter Jones in the second inning. Carson Hunter was charged with the loss after giving up six runs (three earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Crestview (5-2, 1-1 NWC) is scheduled to play at Ottoville at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lincolnview 15 Pandora-Gilboa 4 (six innings)

PANDORA — Dane Ebel drove in four runs and No. 5 Lincolnview enjoyed a six inning 15-4 road victory over Pandora-Gilboa on Thursday.

Ebel had a two-RBI triple in the second inning and a two-RBI double in the sixth. He finished with three hits, while Austin Bockrather had a pair of doubles and Jack Dunlap had two hits and two RBIs. Seven of Lincolnview’s runs came in the second inning. Evan Miller, Aiden Hardesty and Chayse Overholt combined to hold the Rockets to just two hits .

Lincolnview (8-1) will host Spencerville on Monday.

Softball

Lincolnview 13 Lima Central Catholic 0 (five innings)

LIMA — Lincolnview scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a 13-0 win at Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

Sylvia Longstreth and Addysen Stevens each knocked in two runs for the Lancers, while Makayla Jackman, Lainey Spear, Taylor Post, Braxton Sherrick, Sydney Fackler, Grace Brickner and Emerson Walker each had an RBI. Longstretch and Spear each had three hits. Post, Fackler and Emma Bowersock teamed up to hold the Thunderbirds to just two hits.

Lincolnview (4-4) will host Crestview and Marion Local on Saturday.

Crestview 10 Columbus Grove 1

COLUMBUS GROVE — Crestview’s Katie Sawmiller and Olivia Heckler each drove in two runs and the Lady Knights defeated Columbus Grove 10-1 on Thursday.

Megan Mosier, Dakotah Thornell, Michaela Lugabihl, Kaylee Mollenkopf, Laci McCoy and Nevaeh Ross each finished with an RBI. Mosier finished with three of Crestview’s 11 hits. Heckler struck out nine batters.

Crestview (6-2, 3-0 NWC) will host Fairview today.