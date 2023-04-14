Public invited to VWHS prom events

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School junior class is inviting the public to the Prom Open House from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the Van Wert Middle School Gym. This year, the students chose ‘A Whole New World” as the theme. Come and see how the students transform the gym and get a picture with Aladdin and his pals. Please enter the open house on the north side of the building, middle school door number M44.

The public is also invited to attend Promenade from 7-8 p.m. in the high school gym. Please park on the north side of the building behind the middle school gym and enter through door M44. Follow the signs to the high school gym for Promenade.