Rep. Latta talks EVs, oil and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A push toward electric vehicles was one of several topics discussed by U.S. Congressman Bob Latta (R-5th District) during a visit to the area on Tuesday.

One of Latta’s stops was the Van Wert studios of radio stations WKSD/WERT to record an interview with host Chris Roberts. Latta is one of the senior members serving on the Congressional Energy and Commerce Committee and while he’s not against electric vehicles, he noted he does have some concerns.

Bob Latta

“It’s important that we talk about EVs because what the administration is trying to do is pretty much mandate that American people drive an electric vehicle,” Latta stated. “I don’t care what you drive but the federal government shouldn’t be telling you what you’re driving.

There’s a couple of problems you have to look at – how are you going to make the batteries?” he continued. “Where are you going to get the material from, where are you going to minerals from? We only have one site in the United States that produces lithium right now. That’s one percent of the world’s lithium production.”

He added Australia currently produces about 60-65 percent of the world’s lithium supply and he noted it’s processed in China. He also questioned how the power will be produced to charge batteries for electric vehicles.

“We’re talking about maybe 40 percent more power needed in this country and we don’t have it,” Latta said. “We don’t have the electrical grid set up and where are we going to charge them?”

Latta also addressed the supply of oil and fuel prices and energy independence and he took a jab at President Joe Biden over the XL pipeline, as well as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“President Biden killed the Keystone-XL,” he said. “That’s over 830,000 barrels of oil coming into the United States every day. The governor of Michigan is trying to kill what they call Line No. 5, which comes in from Canada which also feeds our refineries here in northwest Ohio and when you look at that, that’s 540,000 barrels.”

On a different topic, Latta talked about increasing two-year terms for members of Congress.

“Some people think it’s awful that we have these two year terms but I think it would be a travesty if we didn’t have a two-year term,” Latta said.

The full interview with Roberts and Latta can be heard at approximately 8:25 a.m. this Sunday, during the Mayor’s Conference/Commissioners Corner program on 99.7FM WKSD/1220AM/104.3FM.

While not addressing it during the interview, Latta met with area radio station owners to discuss the importance of AM radios in cars, as some electric vehicle manufacturers, including Ford, are phasing out AM radios. Those owners and others, including some government officials are stressing the importance of keeping AM radios in all cars as a public safety measure. According to the National Association of Broadcasters, nearly 50 million people still listen to AM radio.

Latta also paid a visit to Vantage Career Center to speak with students and staff about training, technology and more.