S. Chestnut St. crash…

The Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert Fire department were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Chestnut St. Thursday night after receiving a 911 call reporting a vehicle had left the street and struck a house. Upon arrival, officers learned that two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were treated on scene by EMS personnel. The vehicle sustained extensive damage as well as the residence. Names have not been released and the accident remains under investigation. Photo courtesy of Henry and Beth Brooks