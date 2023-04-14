Vantage Bd. handles personnel and other routine items

Vantage Career Center Board of Education President Pat Baumle reads through a lengthy list of personnel items. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Personnel items made up the bulk of Thursday’s 20-minute meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

Four year contracts were approved for Larry Davis, auto tech instructor; Jaime Kipfer, math instructor; Sarah Koch, social studies instructor; Christopher Miles, construction equipment instructor; Matthew Miller, science instructor; Mike Miller, ag instructor, and Kevin VanOss, industrial mechanics instructor. The board approved two year contracts for Kayla Cross, school nurse; Casey McConahay, English instructor, and Brooke Webster, intervention specialist. One year contracts were approved for Mickey McConahay, guidance counselor; Darrell Miller, Dean of Students; Michelle Reinhart, intervention specialist; Scott Shardelow, culinary arts instructor, and Stephanie Hanneman, full time school counselor.

Wendy Baumle was given a continuing contract as a sports exercise therapy instructor, and Janet Wittwer was approved as a second shift custodian from June 5-30 and for the 2023-2024 school year.

Three people were hired as adult education instructors for the remainder of the school year – James Wiseman, welding instructor; Ashley McDougall, EMT instructor, and Marsha Stechschulte, STNA Coordinator.

The board accepted the resignation of Brian Ankney, Adult Education Fire Training Coordinator and interim EMT Coordinator, effective April 11, and appointed Angie Fahy as interim EMT Coordinator.

The board also accepted the resignations of Melinda Moreland, Adult Education STNA Coordinator, and Sarah Simms, EMT Coordinator, effective March 9.

During a brief report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said the board is looking for an auctioneer to sell the carpentry program’s home on Raymond St. He also the next project will be at 502 N. Walnut St. in Van Wert.

The board accepted Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program funds in the amount of $61,467.

“That will go toward upgrading some of our security things around here and making things a little safer for everyone and help everyone feel comfortable,” Treasurer Laura Peters said.

In other business, the board approved:

A satellite agreement with Van Wert City Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

A College Credit Plus memorandum of understanding with Rhodes State College.

A memorandum of understanding with Grover Hill Wind.

An increase in bus driver pay to $15 per hour.

Several overnight or out of state travel requests.

A resolution to submit a proposal to the CTE Construction Facilities Expansion selection committee for extending and lighting the truck driving academy and to place a structure on the fire training facility.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the district conference room.