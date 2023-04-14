Virginia K. Haugk

Virginia K. Haugk, 78, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on August 17, 1944 in Decatur, Indiana to George W. and Edith L. (Gribler) Roehm, who both preceded her in death.

Virginia graduated from Parkway High School in 1962. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur and spent many hours volunteering at the church. She was employed at Dolco Packaging for 37 ½ years in customer service, and retired in December of 2014.

Virginia loved spending time with her family, and above all enjoyed all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lori (Todd) McGill, Gwen (Eric) King, and Juli (Mart) Gerke all of Decatur; sister, Paula Bradtmueller of Hoagland, Indiana; brother, Elmer Roehm of Willshire; sister, Eleanor (Tom) Howell of Perrysburg; sister, Frieda (Bill) Stober of Rockford; sister, Lu (Mike) Grunden of Celina; brother, Eugene (Linda) Roehm of Willshire; seven grandchildren, Jarred (Samantha) McGill, Alex McGill, Sam King, Nathan King, Seth (Emily) King, Emily Gerke and Sarah (Tyler) Gerardot; and two great-grandchildren, Rhett and Brooks with another on the way in summer of 2023.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Loyd Bradtmueller, and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Roehm.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur, with Pastor James Voorman officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Zion Lutheran Church – Gardening Angels.